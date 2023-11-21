KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of car thefts following a viral social media trend.

According to the sheriff’s office, certain models of Kia and Hyundai vehicles are susceptible to theft if the thief has access to a screwdriver and a USB charging cable. Because of this, deputies say they have seen an uptick in thefts and attempted thefts of those types of vehicles.

The KCSO says they’ve seen Kia vehicles targeted in thefts in recent weeks. Deputies say in most of the cases, the victim has forgotten to lock their vehicle, and the thief was able to access the victim’s USB charger that was inside the vehicle.

According to deputies, various models of Kia and Hyundai have been targeted, with the most vulnerable of those being from 2011 and 2022 with turn-key ignitions. The sheriff’s office is urging anyone with a vehicle that could be susceptible to contact their local dealer to check for any manufacturer recalls meant to help prevent this type of theft.

The KCSO also reminds people to remember to keep their vehicles locked and to take out any valuables or keep them out of sight.

The sheriff’s office is also warning people to rethink participating in the viral trend as vehicle theft is considered a felony crime and can be punished by prison time and fines.