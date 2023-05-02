KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Metro 911 officials are warning residents to be wary of scam callers pretending to be law enforcement officers by spoofing their non-emergency number.

Dispatchers say authorities have received reports from citizens saying they received a call that appeared as Metro’s non-emergency number and that the caller claimed to be an officer. The scammer then tells their intended victim they have a warrant out for their arrest or that they need to report to a certain location to “get a voucher” to pay for a bond.

Kanawha County Metro says these calls are a scam. Dispatchers say ways citizens can avoid falling for these scams is to be cautious of calls from unknown or suspicious numbers, ignore text messages claiming you have won or own something, and to avoid meeting with people for money exchanges even in public places.

Metro dispatchers also say if there is an emergency where a caller harasses or threatens their intended victim, the person should contact 911.