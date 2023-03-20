Deputies are looking for the driver of this truck. The suspect is accused of a hit-and-run on Tuesday. (Photo from the KCSO)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– The driver and pickup truck involved in the hit and run at Walgreens in Sissonville, West Virginia has been located.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, after the incident on March 7, multiple tips lead deputies to a home in Sissonville where the truck had damage consistent with the damage at the original scene.

KCSO says the owner of the vehicle was a 68-year-old man from Sissonville, who claimed he was unaware that he caused any damage to the other vehicle.

Deputies say the driver did provide his valid vehicle, driver, and insurance information, which was exchanged with the victim.

The victim decided not to pursue any criminal charges.