KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man accused of stabbing his aunt was indicted on Thursday.

Chaddrick Trent II, 33, of Marmet, is being charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of his aunt, 52-year-old Irma Woody.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said the Charleston Police Department was called to a gas station in the Kanawha City neighborhood on Sunday, July 23, 2023, because a man, identified as Trent was “acting bizarre.” When law enforcement arrived, Trent told them he had stabbed a woman, later identified as Woody, where he lives with another family member.

The Marmet Police Department searched the Marmet home where Trent said he stabbed the woman. Officers found Woody in the living room, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.

They said Trent had “made statements of regarding” regarding the alleged stabbing. Trent told law enforcement that he would be better if he did not, “smoke ‘so much’ marijuana,” and took his medication. Deputies said Trent suffers from schizophrenia.