KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man accused of sexually assaulting a minor was indicted on Thursday.

John Kiser, 59, of Charleston, is the man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began in February when authorities were contacted regarding a 14-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted. The KCSO says the girl had run away from home on Feb. 23 and returned home the next day. At that time, she told her family that while she was gone, she had been sexually assaulted.

The sheriff’s office says the girl was taken to a hospital for a sexual assault examination and was interviewed by the Child Advocacy Center. Deputies say the girl told the CAC about the sexual abuse and described the location of the camper where it happened.

According to the KCSO, deputies found the camper and identified the owner as John F. Kiser, 59, of Cross Lanes. Deputies say Kiser “admitted to having contact” with the girl, but denied the sexual assault allegations. However, deputies say the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory’s report found Kiser’s DNA was allegedly present in the swabs taken during the girl’s hospital examination.

Kiser is due back in court on Nov. 30, 2023, at 9 a.m.