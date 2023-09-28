KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges in Kanawha County for allegedly shooting at a neighbor.

According to a criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court, Bryan Carnes, 61, of Charleston, is charged with felony wanton endangerment in connection to the incident.

The complaint states that on Wednesday, Sept. 27, authorities responded to a disturbance at a home in the 100 block of Whispering Hill Drive in Charleston, where they found a victim bleeding from his arm. Authorities say they also found several bullet fragments in the ground, along with a fired cartridge and blood drops at the scene.

According to the complaint, the victim stated that he had been hit with a gun, and that his neighbor, Carnes, allegedly shot a round at his feet.