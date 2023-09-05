CABIN CREEK, WV (WOWK) – A man has been charged after a woman was allegedly beaten and attacked by dogs during an altercation in Kanawha County.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Hide-a-way Court Trailer Park in Cabin Creek around 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2. Deputies say when they arrived on scene, Kanawha County medics were treating a 24-year-old woman for multiple dog bites as well as bruises and other injuries allegedly from a physical altercation.

The KCSO says the victim told deputies she had been in a disagreement with the suspect, identified as Zachary Atkinson, 20, of Cabin Creek. According to deputies, the victim said the suspect followed her with his two Pit Bull dogs to Hide-a-way Court.

According to the sheriff’s office the victim stated the victim and the suspect got into a physical altercation in which she fell on the ground. Deputies say she claimed the suspect allegedly began “encouraging and allowing” his dogs to attack her, and allegedly continued assaulting her as the dogs attacked.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Deputies say they were able to get video footage that recorded the incident. According to the KCSO, “the graphic video shows the victim helpless as she is mauled by the two dogs and beaten by Mr. Atkinson.”

The victim was taken to the hospital for further medical treatment, according to the KCSO.

The sheriff’s office says Atkinson was arrested on a felony county of malicious assault and is being held at the South Central Regional Jail on a $5,000 or 10% cash bond.