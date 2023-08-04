KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A grand jury indicted a man on Thursday for shooting and killing another man in December 2022.

According to the indictment, George Michael Bush III, 31, of Charleston, killed Shane Michael Bush using a firearm.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at the time said Shane Bush, 26, was shot and killed after a family argument on Dec. 25, 2022. It happened in the 1200 block of Decota Road at around 8 a.m.

They said a man called 911 and said he shot his brother. The victim died from a single gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office at the time.

George Bush III is being charged with first-degree murder, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony and wanton endangerment. He is being held in the South Central Regional Jail without bond. The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s website said he was booked at 9:09 a.m. on Friday.