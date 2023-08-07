KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man pleaded not guilty on Monday for allegedly shooting and killing a man on Christmas Day in 2022.

George Michael Bush III, 31, of Charleston, is accused of shooting and killing Shane Michael Bush.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at the time said Shane Bush, 26, was shot and killed after a family argument on Dec. 25, 2022. It happened in the 1200 block of Decota Road at around 8 a.m.

They said a man called 911 and said he shot his brother. The victim died from a single gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office at the time.

George Bush III pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony and wanton endangerment.

The defense asked for a lower bond, and the State asked for a $100,000 bond, however, since he is charged with first-degree murder, he is not entitled to bond.

He is being held in the South Central Regional Jail without bond. The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s website said he was booked at 9:09 a.m. on Friday.