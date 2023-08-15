KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man on Tuesday received the maximum sentence of 30 years behind bars for having around 5,000 videos and images depicting child pornography, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The DOJ said Billy Eggleston, 50, of St. Albans, admitted that he had nearly 5,000 images and videos of child pornography on his computer and a memory card, one of which allegedly depicted a four- to seven-year-old female victim, and another image depicting a female victim between the ages of two and four.

Eggleston was also accused of inducing a prepubescent minor to “engage in sexually explicit conduct” for the purpose of being photographed on March 26, 2020. The DOJ says Eggleston admitted to taking 24 photos of the explicit conduct on his cell phone and transferring the images to his computer.

Eggleston has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, which will then be followed by a lifetime of supervised release. He must also register as a sex offender.