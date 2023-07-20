CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man will spend up to five years in prison for shooting at a clothing store in downtown Charleston in June 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Jamon Woodson, 40, of Dunbar, on June 30, 2022, shot a pistol toward the Jet Life Apparel clothing store on Leon Sullivan Way in downtown Charleston. The Charleston Police Department said this happened around 4:52 p.m.

Video from Jet Life Apparel showed Woodson and two other men, identified as 41-year-old Jonathan Kennedy, of St. Albans, and 36-year-old Kevin Denson, of Charleston, carrying firearms with high-capacity magazines in the area of the clothing store. Kennedy and Denson pleaded guilty in connection to this incident, according to the DOJ.

Woodson pleaded guilty in December 2022 to being a felon in possession of ammunition. He had previously been convicted of trying to sell more than 500 grams of cocaine and marijuana in 2011, the DOJ said.

Woodson will be in prison for five years and will be under supervised release for three, according to the DOJ.