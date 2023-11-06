CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Kanawha County man was sentenced Monday to serve 10 years in prison for “attempted enticement of a minor,” according to a release from the Department of Justice.

Isaiah Harley Daniels, 24, of Sissonville, made online contact with a 13-year-old girl back in June 2021, according to court documents and statements made in court. Using the instant messaging app, Kik, Daniels sent the girl “pornographic images while explaining sexual intercourse to her and asking her to ‘get naked,’” the release said. Daniels also admitted to initiating video calls and saving screenshots of their conversations to his phone.

He engaged in sexually explicit online conversations with other individuals as well, pretending to be 17 years old.

“Daniels admitted that he knowingly possessed 22 images and 297 videos on his cell phone and in his Kik account depicting known minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct,” the release said.

Besides serving 10 years in prison, Daniels will also serve 10 years of supervised release and pay $6,000 in restitution as imposed by an October 16, 2023 hearing.

Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr. imposed the sentence while Assistant United States Attorneys Julie M. White and Erik S. Goes prosecuted the case.