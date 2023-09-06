KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two dogs involved in a Kanawha County attack this weekend are unaccounted for.

The dogs’ owner, Zachary Atkinson, was arrested on Saturday night after he was allegedly caught on video beating a woman while his two pit bull dogs attacked her.

The intake workers at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association say those two dogs are not there, and never were. This comes after the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department told 13 News that they called the humane officer to step in on Saturday.

Following Atkinson’s arrest, the Sheriff’s Department told Metro 911 to call for the humane officer. It was the department’s understanding that the humane officer would handle the dogs from there.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The assistant director for Metro 911 told 13 News they left a voicemail for the humane officer, but it is not known if that message has been heard.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s department said they do not know where the dogs could be either, since Atkinson was brought into custody while he was taking a walk without the dogs.

13 News tried calling the humane officer on Wednesday as well, but could only get as far as his voicemail.

The victim also said she has not heard from a humane officer since the attack happened, nor where the dogs could be now. She is hoping the dogs will be examined for diseases after being bit and clawed in the head, neck, side, upper thigh, and knee.