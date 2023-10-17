KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Judge Maryclaire Akers on Tuesday scolded the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office for allegedly not properly handling and falsely reporting CPS cases when it comes to juvenile abuse and neglect, which may have delayed adoptions.

Kanawha County Prosecutor Charles Miller and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Adam Petry appeared before Judge Akers to review case orders that were ignored and never signed.

Because of the lack of action, Akers argued that many adoptions for children have been delayed.

Judge Akers requested almost 200 cases that were never signed dating back to 2007. This forced her Court to sign them and move the CPS process forward.

She asked Miller why he hadn’t appointed an attorney to handle these cases if he could not.

Akers said if the Prosecutor’s Office doesn’t provide a solution, they will hold them in contempt.