KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Public Library announced a new nutrition literacy program in honor of one man’s lifetime services to the state.

The new endowment is being called the “Otis Laury Nutritional Literacy Initiative.” Laury is a local chef, artist and entrepreneur who has dedicated a lifetime of service to both the Kanawha Valley and the state. The KCPL says the goal is to improve the health and well-being of West Virginians by providing an opportunity for nutritional literacy.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Laury stood with the president of the Library Foundation, Tom Heywood, and KCPL Representative and former first lady Rachel Worby at the opening of the space donated for the initiative on nutrition and well being programs. The showcase took place on the third floor where the planned programs will be held. The space even has a kitchen for meal preparations.

“Not only Charleston, but West Virginia has an obesity problem. The fast food chains since I have been here have just grown immensely in Charleston, and people are not eating healthy. I think this is a very important thing,” Laury said.