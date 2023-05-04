KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County School Board has voted to close Weimer Elementary School.

The unanimous 5-0 vote took place at the St. Albans High School Auditorium in St. Albans, West Virginia.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officials say the elementary school will close at the end of the 2023-2024 school year. When the 2024-2025 school year begins, the students will be split between Alban Elementary School and Bridgeview Elementary School.

This vote marks the third and final session of the month, with the BOE voting to close Marmet Elementary School on Tuesday and Grandview Elementary School on Wednesday. Both of those votes were also unanimous.