KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Kanawha County school bus lost its wheel which caused a crash in the northbound lanes of I-79, a spokesperson for Kanawha County Schools tells 13 News

Dispatchers say the crash happened near the Mink Shoals exit in the northbound lanes on I-79. Traffic is backed up to where I-77 and I-79 split.

Only the driver was on the school bus at the time, according to KCS.