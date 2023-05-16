KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Schools has announced the locations and times for its 2023 Free Summer Meal Program.
The Kanawha County Board of Education says free breakfasts and lunches will be available at specified locations for all children from ages 2 to 18. All locations will be closed on June 20 for West Virginia Day and July 4 for Independence Day.
According to the BOE, there are USDA regulations for the Free Summer Meal Program requiring the meals to be distributed and eaten on-site. This means the child must come to the location to eat, and parents or guardians cannot go to the location to get a meal for the child to eat at home.
Officials say there will be meals available for adults, but those meals are not free and must be paid for at the time the meal is eaten. The cost for adults to eat at the program is $3.25 for breakfast and $4.35 for lunch.
Below is the schedule for the Free Summer Meal Program in Kanawha County.
Officials say an changes to times and locations will be available on their website here.
- Central Elementary at 900 Helene Street in St. Albans
- June 6 -Aug. 11
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Elk Elementary at 3320 Pennsylvania Avenue in Charleston
- June 6 -Aug. 11
- Breakfast 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Lunch 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Flinn Elementary at 2006 McClure Parkway in Charleston
- June 6 -Aug. 11
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Kanawha Valley Enrichment Center at 261 Staunton Avenue in Charleston
- June 6 -Aug. 11
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Overbrook Elementary at 218 Oakwood Road in Charleston
- June 6 -Aug. 11
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- William C. Raglin Head Start Center at 142 Marshall Avenue in Dunbar
- June 12-June 30
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Alban Elementary at 2030 Harrison Avenue in St. Albans
- June 12-June 30
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Bridgeview Elementary at 5100 Ohio Street in South Charleston
- June 12-June 30
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary at 100 Florida Street in Charleston
- June 12-June 30 and July 3-July 21
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Midland Trail Elementary at 200 Ferry Street in Diamond
- June 12-June 30
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Pinch Elementary at 300 South Pinch Road in Elkview
- June 12-June 30
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Point Harmony Elementary at 5312 Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes
- June 12-June 30
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Weberwood Elementary at 732 Gordon Road in South Charleston
- June 12-June 30
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- West Sattes Community Center/Energy Express at 234 Lee Avenue in Nitro
- June 19-July 26
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Sharon Dawes Elementary/Energy Express at 5118 Cabin Creek Road in Miami
- June 19-July 26
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Carver Career Center at 4799 Midland Drive in Charleston
- June 12-June 30
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Dunbar Middle School at 325 27th Street in Dunbar
- June 12-June 16
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Capital High School at 1500 Greenbrier Street in Charleston
- June 12-June 30; July 5-6, 12-13, 17-21 and 26-27 (Monday-Thursday only)
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Nitro High School at 1300 Park Avenue in Nitro
- June 12-June 30 and July 3-July 27 (Mondays-Thursdays only)
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- River Side High School at 1 Warrior Way in Belle
- June 12-June 30; July 5-6; July 12-13; July 19-20; and July 26-Aug 11 (Mondays-Thursdays only)
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Piedmont Elementary at 203 Bradford Street in Charleston
- July 10-Aug 11 (Mondays-Thursdays only)
- Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.
- Lunch 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
