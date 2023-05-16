KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Schools has announced the locations and times for its 2023 Free Summer Meal Program.

The Kanawha County Board of Education says free breakfasts and lunches will be available at specified locations for all children from ages 2 to 18. All locations will be closed on June 20 for West Virginia Day and July 4 for Independence Day.

According to the BOE, there are USDA regulations for the Free Summer Meal Program requiring the meals to be distributed and eaten on-site. This means the child must come to the location to eat, and parents or guardians cannot go to the location to get a meal for the child to eat at home.

Officials say there will be meals available for adults, but those meals are not free and must be paid for at the time the meal is eaten. The cost for adults to eat at the program is $3.25 for breakfast and $4.35 for lunch.

Below is the schedule for the Free Summer Meal Program in Kanawha County.

Officials say an changes to times and locations will be available on their website here.