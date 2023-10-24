KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Three calendar options for the 2024-2025 school year are on the table in Kanawha County.

Last year during the 2022-2023 academic year, there was a big debate when schools didn’t have Thanksgiving week off, causing staffing issues and forcing schools to virtual learning. That changes in this year’s calendar options.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

All three proposed calendars have a starting date on a Friday in August. Option One starts on Aug. 16, 2024, Option Two on Aug. 23, 2024, and Option Three has the earliest start date with Aug. 9, 2024.

In all three calendars, students and staff would have the full week of Thanksgiving off, just as they do this year in the 2023-2024 school year. However, the length of Christmas Break could be different.

While some parents say the week off may cause problems with childcare, others are happy they’ll be able to travel for the holiday season and spend time with family.

“That week will be a busy week for all of us. Going to the places to get the game cut up and all that kind of stuff. I mean, there’s a lot to it. It’s a lot of work. Now that I’m retired, I like having that whole week off. I like them having it off so we can all be together, you know for hunting week and Thanksgiving week,” said Charleston resident Jeff Pellegrin.

The links to the calendars can be found on the Kanawha County Schools’ website under the “district” tab. If you want to voice your preference on the calendars, you can contact a board member.

The important dates for the calendars are:

Option 1

Aug. 16: First Day

Nov. 25-29: Thanksgiving Break

Dec. 23-Jan. 3: Christmas Break

May 30: Last Day

Option 2

Aug. 23: First Day

Nov. 25-29: Thanksgiving Break

Dec. 23-Jan. 1: Christmas Break

June 5: Last Day

Option 3

Aug. 9: First Day

Nov. 25-29: Thanksgiving Break

Dec. 23-Jan. 3: Christmas Break

May 22: Last Day

The second public hearing for the proposed calendars will be held during the next board meeting on Nov. 6, 2023.