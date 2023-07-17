KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said on Monday that the Kanawha Bureau of Investigation, a part of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, is working on the case of a two-year-old boy who died while being watched by a babysitter.

Za’khi Williams died on July 11 after he was alone in his playpen when he apparently suffocated against a mattress, the woman babysitting him said. She called it a terrible accident. 13 News has not revealed the woman’s name because she has not been charged with a crime.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office’s Bureau of Investigation is now working on the case, the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office told 13 News.

Officials said no other information is being released at this time.