KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A smoke shop in the Kanawha City area of Kanawha County was robbed Tuesday night, dispatchers said.

Metro 911 officials said the robbery happened at Smoke City just after 11 p.m.

Dispatchers said someone was arrested. No injuries are being reported.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.