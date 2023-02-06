KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Board of Education is considering the consolidation of three elementary schools: Grandview, Marmet and Weimer Elementary Schools.

The Board of Education says this would be scheduled to be complete by the 2023-2024 school year.

The consolidations are being considered due to the schools having a low number of students, according to Kanawha County Board President Tracy White.

“As we continue to lose student enrollment, we will be placed in positions to make these tough decisions,” White tells 13 News.

White says Grandview Elementary students would be split between Edgewood Elementary and Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary. The William J. Raglin Community Center has a Pre-K program and a senior program. The Board says there is room for the senior program at Grandview, however, the school board discussed seeing if the city of Dunbar or the non-profit that runs the program would be interested in the building. The staff from Roxalana would also move into the Grandview building.

The proposal would send Marmet Elementary students to Chesapeake Elementary. Weimer Elementary students would be split between Bridgeview Elementary and Alban Elementary, according to Board President White.

At Monday’s Board of Education meeting, there was a discussion about putting a bond in an upcoming election to build new schools and consolidate others.