WINIFREDE, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says someone stole a side-by-side and then used the vehicle to also steal a utility trailer in Winifrede, West Virginia.

According to Sgt. Joshua Lester, a deputy arrived at Fields Creek Road to investigate a breaking and entering on Tuesday. The incident allegedly happened before 7 a.m. at the end of the road near the mine property.

The on-scene deputy discovered that a red, Polaris Ranger 1000 side-by-side was allegedly stolen and used to haul and steal a utility trailer. The vehicle is a four-seater cab with doors and a windshield, according to the KCSO.

(Example from the KCSO)

Sgt. Lester says video surveillance showed the vehicle “pulling the utility trailer on Fields Creek Road toward the town of Chesapeake.” He says the side-by-side was followed by a white Ford truck believed to be involved in the crime.

(Image from the KCSO)

(Image from the KCSO)

The KCSO asks anyone with information or additional surveillance footage to call Deputy J.L. Querry or Detective J.R. Coleman at (304) 357-0169. Citizens may also submit an online tip.