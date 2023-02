CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Delegates Kayla Young (D-Kanawha) and Mike Pushkin (D-Kanawha) presented a proclimation to retired Kanawha County dispatcher Jim Brown that officially declares them as “first responders.”

This was during 911 Dispatchers Day at the West Virginia House of Delegates.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Brown – a friend of 13 News – led the effort a few years ago to get a law passed that would give dispatchers more mental health treatment benefits.

To read the full resolution, click here.