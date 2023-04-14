CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)– It’s that time of year again for spring cleaning!

The Kanawha County Planning and Development Department will host a spring cleanup from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 behind the Go-Mart in Cabin Creek, West Virginia.

According to the Kanawha County Commission, the last spring cleanup will be held on April 29 from 8 am-4 pm at the intersection of C Street and 4th Avenue in South Charleston.

This is a free event where people can throw out trash such as unwanted appliances, air conditioners, tires, electronics, computers and car batteries.

The KCPDD says the items that will not be accepted include; gas and propane tanks, paint, chemicals or other hazardous waste.