CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Commission issued a State of Preparedness on Thursday for Kanawha County, West Virginia.

According to the Kanawha County Commission, the announcement is due to predictions of potentially severe weather, high winds, and potential localized flooding.

The National Weather Service says heavy rains are expected Thursday night through Friday and that winds could get up to 30-40 mph today through Saturday. The NWS encourages everyone to secure any outdoor items, be aware of potential high water, and never drive through high-standing water.

Kanawha County’s Emergency Management team is monitoring the storm system, and teams will be on standby throughout the weather event.

