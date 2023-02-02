MINK SHOALS, WV (WOWK) — A Kanawha County man was arrested Thursday afternoon for allegedly attempting to break into a church in Mink Shoals, West Virginia.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, while patrolling the area, they received a tip of suspicious activity at the Great Community Fellowship Church on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Deputies say when they arrived at the church they found the suspect, Zachary C. Morgan, 18, of Elkview, outside the back of the church standing next to a broken window with glass shards around him.

According to KCSO, Morgan had a handgun and a rock in his pocket, with additional evidence allegedly showing that multiple windows had been tampered with.

Authorities say that Morgan was arrested on one count of breaking and entering and one count of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.