CAMPBELLS CREEK, WV (WOWK)– A man was arrested on Wednesday following an early morning crash in the 500 block of Campbells Creek Drive in Kanawha County, West Virginia.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office say when deputies got to the scene, they learned that the large box truck which had been reported stolen from the Country Inn and Suites in Kanawha City, had hit a fence and got entangled with utility lines.

According to KCSO, the driver had left the scene of the crash and was last seen running north. Deputies say that before the crash, the suspect stopped at the Speedway where employees were able to give authorities a description of him.

Deputies say authorities stayed in the area when Dustin L. Estep, 19, of Kanawha County, returned to the Speedway a short time later and was identified and arrested.

Estep was arrested for one count of grand larceny and was arraigned by a Kanawha County

Magistrate. He is currently being held at South Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 cash

bond.