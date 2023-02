KANAWAH COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– February 28 marks the seven-year anniversary of Marshall “Andy” Priestly’s disappearance.

According to Kanawha County Sheriff’s, Priestly, 46, of Cross Lanes, West Virginia was last seen on February 29, 2016, when he was visiting family and has not been heard from since.

Anyone with information on Priestly’s whereabouts or the circumstances surrounding his disappearance is encouraged to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Section.