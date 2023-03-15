KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man was sentenced to five years in prison on Wednesday for sharing child pornography images using a peer-to-peer (P2P) file-sharing program.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, P2P programs allow computers to share files directly if they are on the same or on a compatible network.

The U.S. Department of Justice says 43-year-old Jonathan Chapman, of St. Albans, was sentenced for using a P2P program to make 704 digital files of suspected child pornography available to other people.

A press release says Chapman admitted to having 91 child pornography images on technology he owned.

Chapman was sentenced to five years in prison, which will be followed by 15 years of supervised release for the attempted distribution of child pornography. He will also have to register as a sex offender.