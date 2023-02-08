CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is getting reports that phone scammers are calling residents trying to get money transfers.
KCSO says these scammers are claiming to be deputies and using their actual names. The majority of calls have been accusations of people missing jury duty and/or having active warrants or unpaid fines.
Deputies say that the scammers will ask you to transfer money from your bank account or credit cards in order to avoid criminal prosecution, and they may also try to sell you a gift card for varying amounts.
The KCSO has provided a list of what NOT to do if one of these scammers call:
- Do not give out personal information
- Do not give out banking information
- Do not call back unknown numbers
- Do not buy GIFT CARDS and give them the identification number on the back
- Hang up and notify 911 or contact KCSO