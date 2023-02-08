CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is getting reports that phone scammers are calling residents trying to get money transfers.

KCSO says these scammers are claiming to be deputies and using their actual names. The majority of calls have been accusations of people missing jury duty and/or having active warrants or unpaid fines.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Deputies say that the scammers will ask you to transfer money from your bank account or credit cards in order to avoid criminal prosecution, and they may also try to sell you a gift card for varying amounts.

The KCSO has provided a list of what NOT to do if one of these scammers call: