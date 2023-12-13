CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A federal grand jury heard testimony again Wednesday in the case of Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper. What began as an accusation of indecent exposure has now turned into a much larger federal investigation.

Administrative assistant to Kanawha County Commissioner Lance Wheeler, Megan Estep, arrived at federal court Wednesday to give her grand jury testimony. There is no word as to what she told the grand jury, but she was in the courthouse for approximately 90 minutes. Estep and Wheeler both received a grand jury subpoena two weeks ago.

The whole case began on May 15, 2023, when 911 dispatched police to Daniel Boone Park in Charleston after a woman called to say a man, now identified as Commissioner Carper, indecently exposed himself to her. The patrol officer who responded was Hart Childress, who happens to be the boyfriend of Estep.

Childress talked to both Carper and the caller at Daniel Boone Park on May 15. Carper was questioned, but was not cited and was free to go.

Hours later, Carper allegedly sent Estep an email asking if she was interested in becoming the golf superintendent at a county park. Federal investigators are involved as the offer was made via email. They want to know if the offer was, essentially, a bribe attempt to curry favor with the investigating officer, Childress.

Investigators also want to know if Carper was trying to affect the investigation by obstructing justice.

West Virginia State Police, the U.S. Attorney’s office, the FBI and a special prosecutor continue to handle the case.

After the events of May 15, Carper’s family issued a statement saying he suffered from a medical condition that day at the park and this was all a “awful misunderstanding.” Carper then had a open–heart bypass surgery later that same week.

Kent Carper has not been charged with any crime, but the grand jury will resume hearing testimony in January.