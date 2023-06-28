VIDEO: Carper floated job offer to girlfriend of police officer

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The top attorney at the Office of Disciplinary Counsel (ODC) says the group is investigating an open complaint against Kent Carper, Kanawha County Commission president.

Rachael Cipoletti, the chief lawyer for the office, confirmed the investigation on Wednesday afternoon. But, following protocol, she could not elaborate on the nature of the complaint or who filed it.

According to the office’s website, the ODC is funded by the West Virginia State Bar from dues paid by lawyers.

“No trade or profession has rules of conduct that are more exacting or more vigorously enforced,” the website states.

Any member of the public may file a complaint against an attorney by submitting an affidavit setting forth the facts on which the complaint is based, the website says. The complaint is then investigated by the ODC for possible charges.

Carper is under the eye of a special prosecutor who was appointed to investigate allegations of public indecency at a Charleston park in May. The longtime board president is accused of exposing himself in front of a woman in Daniel Boone Park.

He is also being scrutinized for an email he sent to the girlfriend of the responding Charleston police officer, Hart Childress, less than two hours after the incident. In the email, Carper appeared to float a job offer to Childress’ girlfriend, asking her if she was interested in being a county golf course superintendent.

Carper has not publicly addressed any of the accusations against him. A phone call on Wednesday to his attorney, Jesse Forbes, was not returned.

Carper has struggled with health issues since the incident, including heart bypass surgery which required lengthy hospitalization.