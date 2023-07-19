CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper is now under federal investigation in connection to alleged misconduct at a city park.

Carper is accused of indecently exposing himself to a woman at Daniel Boone Park on May 15 at around 2:20 p.m. Police did not cite Carper pending further investigation and was allowed to leave.

Carper is under both state and federal investigation, and more serious charges could be considered. But as of Wednesday, no charges have been filed.

“I assigned a seasoned trooper from the State Police side. The Special Prosecutor had also reached out to, I later found out, reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s Office as well,” Col. Jack Chambers, West Virginia State Police Superintendent, said Wednesday. “So that investigation is being run by two state troopers through state court, and also with the federal nexus as well.”

A Special Prosecutor was appointed; they asked the West Virginia State Police to take over.

Former prosecutors 13 News has spoken with said Carper emailing a county employee and offering her a new job could be considered bribery or obstruction of justice. The woman Carper emailed is dating the Charleston police officer who first investigated Carper’s case.

Since this was over the internet, it could be eligible for federal prosecution.

Carper’s family has maintained that the Commissioner was experiencing confusion caused by medical problems that day, and it was an “awful misunderstanding.”

Jesse Forbes, Carper’s Attorney, said, “Kanawha County Commissioner Kent Carper continues to recover from serious health issues including a stroke, heart attack, and open-heart surgery involving a quadruple bypass. We remain confident that the truth regarding the health issues suffered by Commissioner Carper and the media reports regarding May 15, 2023 will be demonstrated following the work of Special Prosecutor David Wandling. At this time the Special Prosecutor continues that work, and it would be inappropriate to comment further while those efforts are ongoing.”