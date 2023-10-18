KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Federal grand jury subpoenas have been issued to the Kanawha County Commission and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, as well as other entities, in the investigation into embattled Commission President Kent Carper, sources tell 13 News.

Carper is accused of indecently exposing himself to a woman at Daniel Boone Park on May 15 at around 2:20 p.m. Police did not cite Carper pending further investigation and was allowed to leave.

Carper is under both state and federal investigation, and more serious charges could be considered. But as of Wednesday, no charges have been filed.

A Special Prosecutor was appointed; they asked the West Virginia State Police to take over.

Former prosecutors 13 News has spoken with said Carper emailing a county employee and offering her a new job could be considered attempted bribery or obstruction of justice, which his what federal investigators are looking at. The woman Carper emailed is dating the Charleston police officer who first investigated Carper’s case.

Since this was over the internet, it could be eligible for federal prosecution. Carper’s family has maintained that the Commissioner was experiencing confusion caused by medical problems that day, and it was an “awful misunderstanding.”