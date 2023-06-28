CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The investigation into Kent Carper’s alleged lewd behavior at a Charleston park is one of the city’s most prominent cases in recent memory. Now, the current Kanawha County Prosecutor and a possible successor have weighed in on the high-profile case.

Long-time Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Debra Rusnak pre-filed to run for Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Wednesday. She seeks to replace Chuck Miller, who served in various prosecuting roles for the past 44 years. Rusnak has handled high-profile cases involving murders and sex offenders.

Wednesday, she and her boss, who is planning to retire, defended the decision to seek a special outside prosecutor in the investigation of Commissioner Carper, who is under investigation after a woman called 911 saying Carper indecently exposed himself to her at Daniel Boone Park on May 15.

“The Kanawha County Commission is over the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office budget. And I think it’s appropriate to avoid any appearance, even though I do not believe there was ever, would ever be any type of bias,” said Debra Rusnak, a candidate for Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney

“I am sure that Kent would echo this, that the case needs to be thoroughly investigated, by an independent agency and decisions made with respect to the facts by an independent prosecutor,” said Chuck Miller, the retiring Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney.

At the request of special outside prosecutor David Wandling of Logan County, the West Virginia State Police is now conducting an independent investigation of Commissioner Kent Carper.

Meanwhile, if Debra Rusnak is elected as Kanawha County’s Prosecuting Attorney, she will be the first woman to ever hold that job.