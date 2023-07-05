CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For the first time, Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) is speaking out on the controversy surrounding Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper.

Carper has been under a microscope since May 15 when a woman called 911 from Daniel Boone Park in Charleston saying a man – later identified as Carper – had indecently exposed himself to her.

Carper’s family said it was a medical issue that led to an “awful misunderstanding.” The investigation has been turned over to a special prosecutor and the West Virginia State Police.

The governor says to let them do their jobs, and there should be no public rush to judgment.

“But I would no way, and I don’t think any of us should. I think we should let the investigation play its way out. There’s no point in piling on,” said Governor Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

He added, “Or, to try to say, ‘You know, the Kent things are really horrible, and everything, and you can’t do the job, you know, just drop out of the whole deal.’ I think that’s his decision, and the investigation is, you put there for just that reason – to do the investigation.”

The governor says he called Commissioner Carper to wish him well with his open-heart surgery, and that people should not forget all the good things Carper has done in almost three decades in public office.

Gov. Justice says he’s also confident the West Virginia State Police will conduct a thorough and complete investigation.

Meanwhile, 13 News continues to seek more information and public records on this case, having filed Freedom of Information Act, or FOIA requests, for police body-cam footage and police reports.