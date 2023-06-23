CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — When a woman called 911 on May 15, 2023, she told a dispatcher that a man had pulled up beside her, unzipped his pants and “had his genitals out.”

The details of her complaint were then relayed to Charleston patrolman Hart Childress, who responded to the call at Daniel Boone Park around 2:20 p.m.

“It’s going to be an older white man in a silver van,” the dispatcher said. “He’s still parked there.”

Childress arrived in the park minutes later and identified the man as Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper. Carper was not cited or arrested, and the matter remains under investigation, according to officials.

13 News obtained the audio from a commercially available website that records scanner traffic across the U.S.

Metro 911 officials have denied multiple requests from 13 News to provide the dispatch recordings and 911 calls, saying they are locked down by order of the Charleston Police Department.

