CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — 13 News has obtained transcripts of two 911 calls from a woman at Daniel Boone Park on May 15. The calls report an alleged incident of public indecency from a man who was later identified as Kent Carper, president of the Kanawha County Commission.

Audio to Text Transcript

May 15, 2023, at 2:17 p.m. – 2901 Kanawha Blvd E – Suspicious Person

Metro 911: 911, where is your emergency?

Caller: Honey, I’m here at Daniel Boone Park, here in, uh… up here in town up here, and uh…

Metro 911: Daniel Boone Park in Charleston?

Caller: Yes. I was sitting here, uh, waiting on somebody on somebody to come and give me my stuff I’m buying off of her, and there’s a guy that pulled up beside of me here at Daniel Boone and he unzipped his pants and he’s got his thing out, shaking it.

Metro 911: Okay.

Caller: He’s an older man.

Metro 911: What kind of vehicle is he in? And you said he is an older male?

Caller: Yes.

Metro 911: Is he a white male or black male?

Caller: White.

Metro 911: White male. Okay. And I know he’s in the vehicle still, but do you see any visible weapons?

Caller: Do what, honey?

Metro 911: I said I know he’s in the vehicle, I still have to ask — do you see any visible weapons on him?

Caller: No.

Metro 911: Okay. Well this is in here. An officer is en route to you. If you want to move to another car space, you can, and I can just let them know what kind of vehicle you’re in.

Caller: Okay.

Metro 911: Alrighty. Thank you.

Caller: Thank you.

Metro 911: You’re welcome. Bye-bye.

Caller: Bye.

May 15, 2023, at 2:23 p.m. – Kanawha Blvd E – Suspicious Person

Metro 911: 911, where is your emergency?

Caller: Oh my god, ma’am, I just called you about that guy had his pants down… (dispatcher talked over caller)

Metro 911: I didn’t speak to you, ma’am, where are you at?

Caller: I’m here at Daniel Boone, and, oh my god, the guy got out of the damn van there, and come up here… honey, he’s the one on damn TV, he’s…

Metro 911: I don’t know what you mean. Who is he?

Caller: I don’t… oh my god, um… I think his name’s… he’s well known. But he come up to my damn Jeep and said ‘nice Jeep’ and he’s got sunglasses on. I am shaking like a leaf.

Metro 911: He’s still sitting there, right?

Caller: Yes.

Metro 911: Okay.

Caller: I moved away.

Metro 911: Okay. There’s an officer on the way there. I will stay on the line with you, okay?

Caller: Okay. It sure does look like him, anyway. He’s got blue, um… he’s got uh, dark sunglasses, but they’re, uh, the… the front of them is, uh, you know, um, silver or blue looking.

Metro 911: Just let me know when you see the officer pull up, I see he’s marked on scene.

Caller: I may not have seen. I do not see him. Yeah, there he is. There’s the cop.

Metro 911: Okay. Does he see you?

Caller: Yes.

Metro 911: Okay. Well just sit there and he’ll come to you. Okay?

Caller: Alright, thank you ma’am.

Metro 911: Thank you. Bye.

Caller: Bye.

You can find the transcripts by clicking here and here.

Less than two hours after Kanawha County Commission president Kent Carper was accused of lewd behavior in a Charleston park, he sent an email to a female county employee.

“Are you interested in being the superintendent a[t] Big Bend [golf course?],” Carper wrote.

The recipient of the email was employed as an administrative assistant to county Commissioner Lance Wheeler. She has no known experience managing a golf course. Nor is there a county job opening posted for a superintendent at Big Bend.

However, the employee had one unique qualification: She was the girlfriend of Charleston patrolman Hart Childress, who responded to Daniel Boone Park on the afternoon of May 15.

According to a police report, Childress told investigators that Carper had offered a job to his girlfriend within hours of the incident.

The email to the county employee was sent at 3:57 p.m., according to records obtained by 13 News through a public records request.

Earlier in the day, commissioners engaged in a three-way email exchange about the condition of Big Bend Golf Course, near Tornado, and whether a new management approach was needed.

“We need to consider a separate board, separate employees and separate director for Big Bend,” wrote Commissioner Ben Salango at 8:30 a.m.

Carper seemed cool to the idea.

“I am reluctant to concede that our parks board is unable to manage Big Bend,” he responded.

Unlike the other emails that morning, Carper’s email to the county employee later that day referencing a potential job had no other recipients besides her.

Efforts to reach the employee and Childress have not been successful.

The following day, Carper was admitted to CAMC Memorial Hospital for a heart issue. He later underwent quadruple bypass surgery and has not returned to work since.

Carper’s daughter, Virginia Carper, has stated publicly that the accusations against her father were “an awful misunderstanding,” suggesting that he was mentally diminished as a result of a stroke suffered earlier that day or the day before.

13 News’ requests for an interview with Carper have been repeatedly denied.