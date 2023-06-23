KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The special prosecutor handling the investigation into Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper is now asking the West Virginia State Police to do an independent investigation.

Logan County Prosecutor Dave Wandling, who has been assigned the case, says that he is not at all questioning the work of the Charleston Police Department but says there are several conflicts of interest as the case stands right now.

He cited a 13 News report that points out one of them.

On May 15, 2023, Charleston Police Officer Hart Childress was dispatched to Daniel Boone Park after a caller told Metro 911 that a man had pulled up beside her, unzipped his pants and “had his genitals out.”

That man was later identified as Carper. Carper was not cited or arrested, and the matter remains under investigation.

His daughter, Virginia Carper, issued a statement saying that he was suffering from confusion and medical issues that day and that the events were an “awful misunderstanding.”

Emails obtained by 13 News through a Freedom of Information Act request show that less than two hours after the incident Carper asked an administrative assistant at the county commission if she would be interested in a job as the superintendent of the Big Bend Golf Course.

According to a police report, Childress told investigators that Carper had offered a job to his girlfriend within hours of the incident.

With one of the potential witnesses in the case being connected to the Officer, Wandling says he believes it is the most fair to ask that the West Virginia State Police do its own investigation.

Wandling says ultimately it will be his office that determines whether any charges will be filed against Carper.