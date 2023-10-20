KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A federal grand jury subpoena is telling Kanawha County Ambulance to hand over any transportation records for Kent Carper from May to June 2023.

Carper, 71, is accused of indecently exposing himself to a woman at Daniel Boone Park on May 15 at around 2:20 p.m. Police did not cite Carper pending further investigation and was allowed to leave.

The subpoena is looking for any ambulance transportation records for Carper from May and June 2023. This includes, “call information, billing information, run sheet, medical treatment provided, and names of transporting officials.”

After the alleged incident on May 15, Carper was hospitalized and underwent quadruple bypass heart surgery. A family spokesperson said at the time that Carper had suffered a stroke over two weeks before entering a hospital for heart treatment.

The Kanawha County Attorney’s Office on Thursday released the federal grand jury subpoena issued to the county commission.

That subpoena seeks to find any information on a female county commission employee. This is the employee who was emailed a job offer from Carper following the alleged incident. The woman’s boyfriend, Charleston Officer Hart Childress, was the one who first investigated the Carper complaint.

Investigators are looking at whether or not that email was potentially a bribe attempt or an effort to obstruct the investigation. Former prosecutors 13 News has spoken with said this email and job offer could be considered attempted bribery or obstruction of justice.

Carper is under both state and federal investigation, and more serious charges could be considered. But as of Thursday, no charges have been filed.

His family has maintained that the Commissioner was experiencing confusion caused by medical problems that day, and it was an “awful misunderstanding.”