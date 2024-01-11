KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kent Carper is no longer the Kanawha County Commission President.

Carper will continue to serve on the county commission, while Commissioner Lance Wheeler will serve as president in 2024. Ben Salango will serve as President Pro Tempore.

One of the first items on the agenda, Carper made a motion for Wheeler to become Commission President; the matter carried. Wheeler then took Carper’s chair in between Commissioners Salango and Carper.

Carper was president of the Kanawha County Commission for 21 years consecutively, and a few times before that, according to the Commission.

While the Commission President is voted on every year at the first meeting of the year, the now-former Commission President has been under state and federal investigation following an alleged incident on May 15, 2023, at Daniel Boone Park.

The whole case began on May 15, 2023, when 911 dispatched police to Daniel Boone Park in Charleston after a woman called to say a man, now identified as Commissioner Carper, indecently exposed himself to her. The patrol officer who responded was Hart Childress, who happens to be the boyfriend of Commissioner Lance Wheeler’s administrative assistant, Megan Estep.

Childress talked to both Carper and the caller at Daniel Boone Park on May 15. Carper was questioned but was not cited and was free to go.

Hours later, Carper allegedly sent Estep an email asking if she was interested in becoming the golf superintendent at a county park. Federal investigators are involved as the offer was made via email. They want to know if the offer was, essentially, a bribe attempt to curry favor with the investigating officer, Childress.

Investigators also want to know if Carper was trying to affect the investigation by obstructing justice.

After the events of May 15, Carper’s family issued a statement saying he suffered from a medical condition that day at the park and this was all an “awful misunderstanding.” Carper then had an open–heart bypass surgery later that same week.

Kent Carper has not been charged with any crime.