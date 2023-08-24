A kitten was rescued by a Kanawha County Sheriff’s Deputy and taken in by a 911 telecommunicator. (Photos Courtesy: Kanawha County Metro 911.)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A young kitten is now safe and sound thanks to first responders in Kanawha County!

According to Kanawha County Metro Dispatchers, a Kanawha County deputy responded to a breaking and entering call in the Cross Lanes area. While on scene, the deputy found a kitten that had a shoestring tied around her neck and was in “rough condition.”

As the shelters in the area are currently at capacity, the deputy brought the kitten back to Metro 911 where she and the telecommunicators gave the kitten a much needed bath and some food, got her warm and gave her lots of loving care.

Dispatchers say one of the off-duty telecommunicators took the kitten in to give her a loving home.