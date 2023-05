CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Two kittens were rescued Tuesday night from an abandoned house fire in Charleston.

The kittens got to spend the night at the firehouse in Charleston.

While the two kittens survived the fire along Grant St., another kitten and a cat died.

The fire was mostly in the back of the abandoned house and in the attic. It did do some damage to the house next door.

No other injuries are being reported.