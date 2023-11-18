CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Alternating lane and shoulder closures will take place on Interstate 64 and Interstate 77 Sunday while workers inspect signs and bridge-mounted signposts.

According to a release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation, the closures will take place in the southbound lane between the Bigley Avenue interchange and Greenbrier Street interchange in Charleston from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“At least one lane of traffic will be open at all times,” the release said.

Drivers should think over their commute to account for any possible delays.