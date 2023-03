KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– The right-hand lane of I-79 South will be closed until 3 p.m. on Thursday.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911, the area between mile markers .5 and 0 will undergo bridge repairs.

The DOH says traffic will be backed up and to try to find an alternate route if possible.