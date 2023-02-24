UPDATE (1:27 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24): The man who barricaded himself in a home on Charleston’s West Side has surrendered himself to police.

UPDATE (12:50 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24): Charleston Police say that the person barricaded in a home in Charleston is a suspect in an active case.

They say that there were other people in the home when they arrived, but now the suspect is the only one left inside.

This is a developing story.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Police are on the scene of a standoff situation in Charleston.

Kanawha County dispatchers say that there is a large police presence on the 600 block of Main St.

They say that a person is in a home and refusing to come out.

The call came in at around 11:20 a.m.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.