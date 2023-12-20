CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has received more than three dozen complaints this year related to the theft or destruction of public utility cable and our investigation uncovered a similar impact in surrounding counties, cities, and towns.

After executing search warrants, officers recovered approximately 2 tons of telecommunication cable from recycling companies and other individuals who arrived with intentions of scrapping recently acquired cable.

Officials say detectives continued to recover more cable this week while identifying additional offenders.

According to the Kanawha County Prosecutors Office, they are looking to charge these offenders with a variety of felony charges.

The copper was stolen from Frontier Cable’s telecommunication lines in Kanawha County and other surrounding counties, causing thousands of dollars worth of damages.

Each of those cables contains a certain type of copper that’s only produced for telecommunication purposes. This means the copper is rare and highly sought after.

According to Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, this is a major draw for thieves looking to make a quick buck.

“Recycling companies are paying large sums of money to individuals that go out and steal the copper,” Kanawha County Deputy Chief Joe Crawford says during a press conference.

However, officials say the thieves are only part of the problem. The recycling businesses that are accepting and paying cash for the copper are only encouraging criminal activity.

Speaking from years of experience, Frontier customer and former recycling center owner Randy Halstead says he believes ignorance is not an excuse in this case and recycling centers should always take caution when dealing with any copper materials.

“Not all recyclers are bad, but the bad ones need to be caught and they need put out of business,” Halstead says Wednesday night.

Not only is this activity illegal, but when the cables are removed it causes outages in phone and internet services. These services at times can be critical.

“If I go out there and steal that telephone wire and while it’s down, someone is down the road that desperately needs to get an ambulance and they can’t get an ambulance and they die. They’ve created a felony,” Halstead says referring to a hypothetical emergency.

The prosecutor’s office says the potential felony charges in this case include transferring and receiving stolen property, arson, damage, and destruction of communication utility services.

While several offenders are expected to be charged, the investigation is still ongoing.