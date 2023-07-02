KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Clendenin monument and memorial seller is at the center of a lawsuit for allegedly taking money from customers and not delivering what they paid for, according to Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R-WV).

The lawsuit is against Glenn Naylor II, the owner of Naylor Monument Sales and Naylor Monument Company LLC.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to a press release, Naylor is being charged with violating the state’s consumer credit and protection act.

“Those who defraud consumers must be held accountable to the full extent of the law,” said Morrisey in a press release. “The allegations in this case are serious as it involves consumers who are at their most vulnerable state after the death of a loved one.”

The investigation into Naylor’s business practices began in 2022 after numerous complaints from customers about the business taking their money and not delivering or installing the monuments.