CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A new lawmaker has been appointed to fill a vacant seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

According to the West Virginia Democratic Party, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has selected Hollis Lewis to represent House District 57 in Kanawha County following the resignation of Delegate Doug Skaff earlier this month.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to serve with my friend, Hollis Lewis,” said WV Democratic Party Chair Del. Mike Pushkin. “He is a dedicated community leader who brings a breadth of experience in the criminal justice system. He will be a welcome addition to the House of Delegates and will serve the people of the 5th district with distinction.”

An active community member, Lewis is a native of Charleston’s West Side. He graduated from West Virginia State University with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. He also lettered in football at WVSU. Following his graduation, he then attended Southern University Law Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, according to Justice’s office.

Lewis returned to Charleston in 2013, and has since held several positions in the community, including serving as an adjunct professor at his alma mater, WVSU, and as a Kanawha County magistrate, according to the governor’s office. Lewis says he is looking forward to serving his community as a member of the House.

“First, I would like to thank God for filling me with vision and purpose,” Lewis said. “I look forward to serving the communities that make up the 57th District and the State of West Virginia. I would like to thank Governor Jim Justice for the appointment. In addition, I would like to thank the Kanawha Democratic Executive Committee, former Delegate Doug Skaff, Councilwoman Jennifer Pharr, Jonathan Frazier, Woody Wood, Delegate Mike Pushkin, and everyone who has been a part of this process.”

As a member of the community, Lewis has sat on several local boards including the Charleston Urban Renewal Authority and the Clay Center, has volunteered as a football coach and is a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. He and his wife, Dr. Elisha Lewis have four daughters.

“I’m excited for Delegate Lewis to bring his legal and judicial expertise to the Capitol. He has been very successful to this point in his career, and the people of Kanawha County are lucky to have a family man of such integrity representing them.” said House Minority Leader Sean Hornbuckle.

Hornbuckle stepped into the role of House Minority Leader following Skaff’s initial decision in August to step down from that position before his full resignation from the House in September.